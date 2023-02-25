Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

25 February 2023, 14:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 25 some 1,670 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 107 staying in the hospitals, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 1,506 are treated at home.

Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, while one is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had detected 91 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.


News