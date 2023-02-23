Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,651 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

23 February 2023, 09:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 23 some 1,651 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 96 staying in the hospitals, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 1,555 are treated at home.

2 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had detected 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.


