Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,643 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
12 August 2022 09:04

1,643 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Of which 375 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 191 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 128 in Akmola region, 57 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 32 in Zhetysu region, 38 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 28 in Abai region, 33 in Zhambyl region, 105 in West Kazakhstan region, 196 in Karaganda region, 14 in Ulytau region, 104 in Kostanay region, 34 in Kyzylorda region, 43 in Mangistau region, 113 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,374,277.


Related news
21,749 treated for COVID-19
672 more beat COVID-19 last day
Over 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
21,749 treated for COVID-19
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive