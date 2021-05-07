Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 May 2021, 14:16
1,634,939 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,634,939 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 7, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, t he biggest number of those vaccinated is reported in Almaty city – 246,665. Almaty region reported the second highest number of people who got their shot of COVID-19 vaccine – 178,077. Ranked third is Turkestan region with 158,055 people who were inoculated.

125,840 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Recall that mass vaccination has kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 at the instruction of the Head of State.


