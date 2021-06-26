Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    1,616 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

    26 June 2021, 14:35

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The mass vaccination against COVId-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 1,616 people were administered the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines last day, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which 70 are health workers, 99 policemen, 20 students, 9 law enforcement officers, 13 public servants, 1,318 locals.

    Since February 1 some 76,490 people were given the 1st shot of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, while 40,334 received both shots.

    As earlier reported, 332 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 QazCovid-in Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador