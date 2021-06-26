Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,616 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 June 2021, 14:35
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The mass vaccination against COVId-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 1,616 people were administered the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines last day, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 70 are health workers, 99 policemen, 20 students, 9 law enforcement officers, 13 public servants, 1,318 locals.

Since February 1 some 76,490 people were given the 1st shot of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, while 40,334 received both shots.

As earlier reported, 332 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region.


