1,608 get vaccine against COVID-19 last day in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,608 locals got the vaccine against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 1,608 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. 20 of them are healthcare workers, 54 teachers, 69 students, 13 public servants, and others.

Since February 1 up to present 194,576 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, while 141,133 the 2nd.

For more details contact call centre 98 02 92.