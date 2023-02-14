1,605 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,605 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 140 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 146 are at home care, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of six patients is evaluated as serious. Four patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.