Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    1,600 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

    14 February 2022, 17:53

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,600 people are treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional healthcare department said in a statement that in the past day 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Of these, 10 fresh cases have been reported in the city of Atyrau. Of 17, seven COVID-19 patients had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus at all.

    303 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day. There are 1,454 at-home care patients, while almost 150 are treated for COVID-19 at the regional infectious facilities.

    Presently Atyrau region is located in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that over 266,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Healthcare Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador