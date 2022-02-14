1,600 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,600 people are treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional healthcare department said in a statement that in the past day 17 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Of these, 10 fresh cases have been reported in the city of Atyrau. Of 17, seven COVID-19 patients had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus at all.

303 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day. There are 1,454 at-home care patients, while almost 150 are treated for COVID-19 at the regional infectious facilities.

Presently Atyrau region is located in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that over 266,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.



