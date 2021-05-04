Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,600 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 May 2021, 15:50
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «More than 1,600 health workers were tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty in 2020. Out of which 1,400 are coronavirus cases and more than 200 are unexplained pneumonia cases. 900 of them contracted the novel infection and pneumonia at work,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Assel Kalykova told a briefing.

Earlier she stressed that the number of coronavirus cases with clinical symptoms of the disease is surging in Almaty. 3,767 patients are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals as of today. 51.6% of intensive care unit beds and 58.3% of coronavirus beds are occupied.

Recall that vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Nationwide vaccination campaign for all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
