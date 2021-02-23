Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    1,600 inoculated against COVID-19 in Karaganda region

    23 February 2021, 11:35

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The first stage of the voluntary vaccination campaign is in full swing in Karaganda region. According to the plan, local medical workers are receiving their shots of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, 1,600 people were inoculated with the anti-coronavirus vaccine in the region.

    The second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been administered to 80 people. Among those is chief state sanitary officer of Karaganda region Yuri Zalygin who received his second shot of the Sputnik V vaccine the other day.

    According to reports, Zalygin experienced no complications 30 minutes after the shot was administered. «He is doing absolutely fine,» the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region said in a statement.

    It bears to remind that the voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. The plan is to inoculate the medical workers within the first stage of the vaccination campaign.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued