Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 1,571 people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    29 July 2022 09:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,571 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

    Of them, 670 are in Nur-Sultan, 624 – in Almaty, 10 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Pavlodar region, and 21 – in Turkistan region.

    Since the pandemic beginning, the number of those recovered from the COVID-19 has reached 1,306,614.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h