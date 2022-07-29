Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,571 people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan
29 July 2022 09:04

1,571 people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,571 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 670 are in Nur-Sultan, 624 – in Almaty, 10 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Pavlodar region, and 21 – in Turkistan region.

Since the pandemic beginning, the number of those recovered from the COVID-19 has reached 1,306,614.


Related news
Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
Russia records 11,422 daily COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 2nd day
Read also
Russia records 11,422 daily COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths — crisis center
Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
Kazakhstan reveals roster for World Athletics Junior U20 Championships 2022
Emigration from Kazakhstan decreases for 3rd year in a row
Georgian PM got acquainted with AIFC activities
Over 24,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan reach World Championships of Performing Arts finals
Yoon calls for minimizing COVID-19 deaths while continuing return to normal
Popular
1 12 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
2 Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
3 13,820 secondary school places set to be created in Almaty by yearend
4 3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
5 Backstage magicians of Astana Opera

News

Archive