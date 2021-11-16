Go to the main site
    1,560 people get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan in past day

    16 November 2021, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 issued the updated figures on vaccination of children aged 12-17, pregnant and breastfeeding women with Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Commission, as of November 15, the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine has been administered to 1,560 people in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 931 cases of and 1,503 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

