1,507,389 Kazakhstanis get 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced acceleration of vaccination rates in the country, Kazinform reports.

«As of today Kazakhstanis have an access to 2.3 mln doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. The country starts accelerating vaccination rates from 11,000 per day since April 1 up to 135,000 per day up to present. Kazakhstanis can choose now which vaccine to get, namely, Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat Vax,» the Minister told a briefing.

As of today 1,507,389 people got the first dose of the vaccine, while 422,279 were administered the second dose. 11,000 workers are involved today in the process of vaccination. There are 1,400 vaccination room the nationwide, including 400 mobile ones.



