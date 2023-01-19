1,500 dilapidated dwellings set to be demolished countrywide by 2029

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,500 dilapidated houses will be demolished in Kazakhstan by 2029, according to Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Yerkebulan Dauylbayev, who said it at the extended meeting of the Ministry’s board on Wednesday.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s dwelling stock numbers over 54,000 apartment blocks.

«114 dilapidated dwellings were demolished across the country in 2022. A total of 1,500 houses will be demolished by 2029, as per the President’s election platform,» the Vice Minister said.

He added that 215 apartment blocks were overhauled in 2029 to the total amount of 10,9 billion tenge. Another 73 apartment blocks will be repaired in 2023.



