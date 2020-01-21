Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    1.5 mln visited Yassawi Mausoleum in 2019

    21 January 2020, 14:28

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year about 1,500,000 people visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi situated in Turkestan. It is expected to attract there up to 5 mln tourists by 2025,» Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev told the meeting at the regional communications service.

    There are 168 hotels, 51 resorts and 60 recreational centres in the region. 57 travel itineraries were mapped out so far.

    This year it is planned to open 20 more hotels, five recreational centres.

    The region builds the Visit Centre, national centre of traditional Great Silk Road arts and crafts, international airport, Yassawi Mausoleum, etc.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Culture Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore