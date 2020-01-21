Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1.5 mln visited Yassawi Mausoleum in 2019

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2020, 14:28
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year about 1,500,000 people visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi situated in Turkestan. It is expected to attract there up to 5 mln tourists by 2025,» Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev told the meeting at the regional communications service.

There are 168 hotels, 51 resorts and 60 recreational centres in the region. 57 travel itineraries were mapped out so far.

This year it is planned to open 20 more hotels, five recreational centres.

The region builds the Visit Centre, national centre of traditional Great Silk Road arts and crafts, international airport, Yassawi Mausoleum, etc.


