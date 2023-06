1,482 recovered from coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 1,482 recoveries from coronavirus, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

100 beat infection in Nur-Sultan, 158 in Almaty, 40 in Shymkent, 76 in Akmola region, 26 in Aktobe region, 55 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 56 in East Kazakhstan, 12 in Zhambyl region, 149 in West Kazakhstan, 157 in Karaganda region, 251 in Kostanay region, 21 in Kyzylorda region, 294 in Pavlodar region, 67 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 927,618.