20 August 2022 10:35

1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 20, 9,577,178 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,357,221 were fully vaccinated, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

As of August 19, 9,355,742 people completed the vaccination cycle that is 1,479 people more received both jabs over the past 24 hours.