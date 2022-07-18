Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • 1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in 24h

    18 July 2022 08:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,477 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for fight with COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 493 are in Nur-Sultan, 573 – in Almaty, 66 – in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 91 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,318,044 since the beginning of the pandemic .


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan