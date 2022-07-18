1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,477 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for fight with COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 493 are in Nur-Sultan, 573 – in Almaty, 66 – in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 91 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,318,044 since the beginning of the pandemic .



