1,452 households to receive housing in Turkestan by yearend

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - 89 multi-storey residences for 5,600 apartments with a total area of 350 thousand sq m are under construction in Turkestan city, Kazinform cites the regional administration.

According to the regional administration's press service, 24 seven-storey residences for 1,452 apartments covering 92.2 thousand sq m will be commissioned by yearend. The keys of 450 apartments will be handed out to those socially vulnerable and with many children. There are plans to hand out 1,002 credit apartments to civil servants.

It is said works are ongoing to beatify the city as well as to improve its environment.

Thus far, 250 thousand seedlings of trees and bushes, including mulberry trees, poplar, juniper, pine, chestnut, have been planted in the city. Other works include laying of 157,862,38 sq m of lawn, installation of 187,867 km of irrigation systems, drilling of 65 wells as well as opening of alleys and squares. Reconstruction works were carried out at the Zhenis park as well as at recreation zones such as M. Poshanov, Baitanayev, and R.Seitmetov.

42,068 trees over an area of 97.9 ha have been planted to form a green belt around the city. Planting and landscaping on a territory of 111,950 sq m are planned by late July.



