1,451 patients staying in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 20:14
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department told about coronavirus situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of October 11, there were recorded 238 coronavirus cases, including 233 symptomatic.

235 patients were discharged from hospitals, 139 were admitted. 1,451 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. 150 are in the intensive care units, 24 are on life support.

3,091 patients are monitored by telemedicine centre. 133 of them are asymptomatic.

1,889 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 3,008 were fully vaccinated. 119,333 of them are people aged 60 and older.


