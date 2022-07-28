1,409 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,409 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, which raises the country’s tally of recoveries to 1,305,043, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 565 are in Nur-Sultan, 647 – in Almaty, 9 – in Almaty region, 53 – in Zhetysu region, 12 –in Atyrau region, 16 – in Abai region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, and 11 – in Turkistan region.



