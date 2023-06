1-4 grades switched to online learning in Kazakh capital as bitter frosts grip

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the 1-4 grades are set to study online as severe frosts batter the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The first shift of the primary grades of the Kazakh capital schools are set to study today, January 24, online due to a drop in air temperature, the education department reports.