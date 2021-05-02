Go to the main site
    1,346,900 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    2 May 2021, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,346,900 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 2, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    The country's Health Ministry said in a statement that it ensures maximum access of the population to COVID-19 vaccines. 1,400 vaccination centers have been installed at outpatient clinics and large shopping malls as part of mass vaccination. Over 11,000 medial workers are involved in the vaccination campaign.

    Based on the data of the global ranking Kazakhstan is 51st out of 177 countries in terms of the number of its citizens vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The vaccination is absolutely voluntary and three vaccines are available for Kazakhstan, including Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax. The average number of those inoculated per day has grown 11fold up to 109,000 people compared to data collected on April 1, 2021.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

