1,315 health workers of Almaty get COVID-19 vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «1,315 health workers of Almaty got COVID-19 vaccine,» epidemiologist of the healthcare department of the city Elvira Ibragimova said.

As stated at the briefing of the regional communications service 1,750 doses of the vaccine against coronavirus for medical workers were delivered to Almaty. Health workers of the infectious diseases hospitals, intensive care units, emergency call services, primary healthcare facilities and workers of the sanitary and epidemiological service are the first to get vaccinated.

1,750 doses were delivered for the first stage of vaccination, the same amount will be delivered for the second stage.

As of February 8 this year 1,315 medical workers got shots. Revaccination will start on February 21.

As earlier reported, mass vaccination against coronavirus kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.