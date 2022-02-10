Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    1,310 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Almaty

    10 February 2022, 20:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,310 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has posted 938 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 141 and admitted 144 people.

    COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 1,310 Almaty citizens, including 85 kids. 96 people are in intensive care units, 25 are connected to lung ventilation.

    7,033 citizens of Almaty, 6,556 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 477 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

    The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 1,317 and both to 2,204 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours. 196,412 Almaty citizens have been given a booster shot.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11