1,310 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 20:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,310 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has posted 938 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 141 and admitted 144 people.

COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 1,310 Almaty citizens, including 85 kids. 96 people are in intensive care units, 25 are connected to lung ventilation.

7,033 citizens of Almaty, 6,556 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 477 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 1,317 and both to 2,204 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours. 196,412 Almaty citizens have been given a booster shot.


