    1,294 got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn over weekend

    31 May 2021, 16:43

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region, with 1,294 of its residents receiving the vaccine over the weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Atyrau region’s health office, 1,294 residents of the region got the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines on May 29-30.

    The total number of residents received the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the region stands at 55,475 and that of those received both components - 21,715.

    There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in Atyrau region. Deliveries of second Sputnik V vaccine components are expected before May 31.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

