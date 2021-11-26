1,284 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,284 people more recovered from coronavirus infection the countrywide, coronavirus202.kz reads.

140 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 120 in Almaty, 22 in Shymkent, 98 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 52 in Atyrau region, 83 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 91 in West Kazakhstan, 155 in Karaganda region, 296 in Kostanay region, 21 in Kyzylorda region, 68 in Pavlodar region, 67 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 931,796.



