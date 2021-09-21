1,264 people inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in past day

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 1,264 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment in the region stands at 433. 34 patients are in intensive care units, four of whom are on artificial lung ventilation.

The coronavirus infection killed five in the region over the past day. 1,534 are being treated for COVID-19 at home. 251 have beaten the virus in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is underway in Atyrau region with 217,372 people being vaccinated with the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 171,159 with the second jab.

Earlier it was reported that 75 residents of Atyrau region have contracted the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



