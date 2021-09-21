Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

1,264 people inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 September 2021, 07:16
1,264 people inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn in past day

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, 1,264 have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment in the region stands at 433. 34 patients are in intensive care units, four of whom are on artificial lung ventilation.

The coronavirus infection killed five in the region over the past day. 1,534 are being treated for COVID-19 at home. 251 have beaten the virus in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is underway in Atyrau region with 217,372 people being vaccinated with the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 171,159 with the second jab.

Earlier it was reported that 75 residents of Atyrau region have contracted the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports