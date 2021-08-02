1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A new batch of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine Sinopharm coronavirus infection in the amount of 1 million 250 thousand doses purchased at the expense of the republican budget was delivered to Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan expresses its gratitude to the People's Republic of China for its support in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for its assistance in purchasing the vaccine.

The Cabinet also urges citizens to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.

At the beginning of this July, 1 million 100 thousand doses of Chinese vaccine were purchased on behalf of the leadership of the republic. A total of 2,350,000 doses were purchased.



