Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 August 2021, 14:15
1,250,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A new batch of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine Sinopharm coronavirus infection in the amount of 1 million 250 thousand doses purchased at the expense of the republican budget was delivered to Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan expresses its gratitude to the People's Republic of China for its support in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for its assistance in purchasing the vaccine.

The Cabinet also urges citizens to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.

At the beginning of this July, 1 million 100 thousand doses of Chinese vaccine were purchased on behalf of the leadership of the republic. A total of 2,350,000 doses were purchased.


Coronavirus   Kyrgyzstan    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region