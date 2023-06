1,243 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 10 some 1,243 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

492 of them tested positive for coronavirus, while 751 were diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia. 76 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, 1,167 are treated at home. 10 of them are in critical condition, while one is on life support.