    • 1,234 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

    26 July 2022 08:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,234 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread reports.

    Of them, 406 are in Nur-Sultan, 319 – in Almaty, 161 – in Almaty region, 115 – in Zhetysu region, 8 –in Atyrau region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Abai region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 78 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Ulytau region, 10 – in Kostanay region, 20 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, and 6 – in Turkistan region.

    The total tally of those recovered across the country has reached 1,302,320.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
