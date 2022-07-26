Qazaq TV
1,234 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus
26 July 2022 08:55

1,234 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,234 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread reports.

Of them, 406 are in Nur-Sultan, 319 – in Almaty, 161 – in Almaty region, 115 – in Zhetysu region, 8 –in Atyrau region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Abai region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 78 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Ulytau region, 10 – in Kostanay region, 20 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Pavlodar region, and 6 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of those recovered across the country has reached 1,302,320.


