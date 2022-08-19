Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    1,200km baigue marathon to be held in Kazakhstan

    19 August 2022 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Multiple-day baigue marathon is to take place from September 15 through 30 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to acting Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Bekbolat Baizhanov, a multiple-day baigue marathon is scheduled for September 15-30 in Kazakhstan. Starting in Nur-Sultan city, horse riders are to compete in a 1,200km race across Karaganda and Ulytau regions. The event is to bring together 20 teams from each regions of the country.

    According to him, 6.5 million people or 34.2% of the population do sports regularly in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Karaganda region #Sport #Ulytau region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan