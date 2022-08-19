Qazaq TV
1,200km baigue marathon to be held in Kazakhstan
19 August 2022 16:40

1,200km baigue marathon to be held in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Multiple-day baigue marathon is to take place from September 15 through 30 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to acting Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Bekbolat Baizhanov, a multiple-day baigue marathon is scheduled for September 15-30 in Kazakhstan. Starting in Nur-Sultan city, horse riders are to compete in a 1,200km race across Karaganda and Ulytau regions. The event is to bring together 20 teams from each regions of the country.

According to him, 6.5 million people or 34.2% of the population do sports regularly in Kazakhstan.


