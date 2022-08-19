Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

1,200km baige marathon to be held in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2022, 16:40
1,200km baige marathon to be held in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Multiple-day baigue marathon is to take place from September 15 through 30 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to acting Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Bekbolat Baizhanov, a multiple-day baigue marathon is scheduled for September 15-30 in Kazakhstan. Starting in Nur-Sultan city, horse riders are to compete in a 1,200km race across Karaganda and Ulytau regions. The event is to bring together 20 teams from each regions of the country.

According to him, 6.5 million people or 34.2% of the population do sports regularly in Kazakhstan.


Karaganda region    Sport   Ulytau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people