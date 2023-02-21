Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21 February 2023, 13:12
1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren. The winners will defend the country’s colors at the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships in Houston, the U.S., Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.

The championships will offer competitions in three age categories: the FIRST LEGO League Explore for children aged 6-10 years old, the FIRST LEGO League Challenge for ages ranging from 10 to 16, and the FIRST Tech Challenge for 12-18 years old.

The preliminary rounds of the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships took place in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Uralsk cities bringing together over 2,000 pupils.

Over the past three years over 3,000 robotic science classes were unveiled countrywide with over 2,000 teachers passing robotics courses. Last October the Kazakh schoolchildren won top honors at the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva. Later, Shymkent pupils for the first time ever took second place at the International Robot Olympiad in Dortmund.

