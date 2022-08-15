Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,185 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for coronavirus infection
15 August 2022 10:58

1,185 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,949 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of August 15, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 302 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus pneumonia. 1,185 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 21,764 patients are at home care.

The condition of 26 patients is estimated as serious, while nine patients are reported to be critically ill. Six patients are on life support.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
21,749 treated for COVID-19
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive