    1,160 receiving outpatient treatment in Atyrau rgn

    29 April 2021, 15:50

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 110 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, 75 of them in the city of Atyrau.

    153 patients recovered in the last day. 1,160 people are receiving outpatient treatment for COVID-19 at home, 180 are staying at the modular hospital, 101 at the regional hospital, 162 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, the regional healthcare department reports.

    As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’.

    Notably, 2,492 people got the vaccine against COVID-19.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

