Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    1,160,967 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

    10 July 2022, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, 1,227,980 people have been inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of July 10, 2022.

    1,160,967 got the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

    Of those who received their 1st Pfizer shot, 868,252 are teens, 41,238 are pregnant women and 144,958 are breastfeeding women.

    Those who received their 2nd Pfizer shot are teens – 843,905, pregnant women – 38,600 and breastfeeding women – 138,794.

    Earlier, it was reported that 9,315,730 Kazakhstanis had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam