1,160,967 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, 1,227,980 people have been inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of July 10, 2022.

1,160,967 got the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Of those who received their 1st Pfizer shot, 868,252 are teens, 41,238 are pregnant women and 144,958 are breastfeeding women.

Those who received their 2nd Pfizer shot are teens – 843,905, pregnant women – 38,600 and breastfeeding women – 138,794.

Earlier, it was reported that 9,315,730 Kazakhstanis had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



