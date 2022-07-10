Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

1,160,967 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 July 2022, 14:25
1,160,967 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread, 1,227,980 people have been inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of July 10, 2022.

1,160,967 got the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Of those who received their 1st Pfizer shot, 868,252 are teens, 41,238 are pregnant women and 144,958 are breastfeeding women.

Those who received their 2nd Pfizer shot are teens – 843,905, pregnant women – 38,600 and breastfeeding women – 138,794.

Earlier, it was reported that 9,315,730 Kazakhstanis had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay