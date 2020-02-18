Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,150th anniversary of Al-Farabi celebrated in India

18 February 2020, 15:57
NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM On February 17, 2020 on the occasion of the 1,150th anniversary of outstanding thinker of the East Abu Nasr al-Farabi the Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted a meeting in New Delhi supported by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi informs.

Kazakh Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev in his welcoming remarks stressed that the anniversary of Al-Farabi is included in the calendar of UNESCO's memorable dates and events for 2020 and its celebration in Delhi will give a powerful impetus to the study and understanding of the world heritage of the great scientist.

The event was attended by the delegation of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the presentation on the life and works of outstanding philosopher and thinker.

Representatives of academic circles and heads of scientific centers and institutes of India who spoke at the event also noted the significance of the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi and emphasized importance of such events for rapprochement of the cultures of the two countries.

This event was the launch of celebrations dedicated to the 1,150th anniversary of Al-Farabi in India.

фото: kaznu.kz/ru
