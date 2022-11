6 October 2022, 11:26

1,129 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of October 6 some 1,129 people are getting treatment for coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

119 of them are staying in the hospitals.

4 of them are critically ill, 3 are in extremely critical condition, while one is on life support.