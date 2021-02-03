Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,124 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2021, 07:26
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,124 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, 52 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region. 1 fresh case has been recorded in the city of Atyrau. 51 fresh cases have been detected as a result of the screening at the Tengiz oil field. Of 52, only 11 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Presently, 345 patients are treated for COVID-19 at home. 73 patients are treated at the regional infectious facility, while 23 more are receiving treatment at the district infectious facilities. 683 people are staying at the infectious facilities at the Tengiz oil field.

76 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day.

Recall that Atyrau region remains in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.


