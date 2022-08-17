17 August 2022 08:42

1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 1,431 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,104 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 236 are in Nur-Sultan, 88 – in Almaty, 11 – in Shymkent, 78 – in Akmola region, 61 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Almaty region, 29 – in Zhetysu region, 27 – in Atyrau region, 31 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Abai region, ⠀6 – in Zhambyl region, 105 – in West Kazakhstan region, 137 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Ulytau region, 85 – in Kostanay region, 27 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 71 – in Pavlodar region, 49 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,379,791.

Meanwhile, 1,431 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

Of them, 390 are in Nur-Sultan, 210 – in Almaty, 18 – in Almaty region, 21 – in Zhetysu region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Abai region, ⠀129 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 339 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 40– in Kostanay region, 37 – in Kyzylorda region, 55 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Pavlodar region, and 18 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,344,462 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the pandemic beginning.